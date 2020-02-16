BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center is offering several enrichment classes
Pottery Workshop will be offered from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 20-April 12. Instructor is DeAnn Goodwin. Fee: is $60 plus supplies ($20 for a 20-pound bag of clay). For ages 16 and up.
Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore an array of ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing your own personal style using clay as an expressive medium. From the raw clay to a finished piece suitable for food use or decoration. Craft bowls, cups, or a wind chimes, or even that museum forgery! Students will do free-hand, molding, wheel-throwing, and slab building. Check with instructor for open studio periods.
Healthy Meals on a Budget will be offered in five different sessions. Choose individual sessions or sign up for the complete series to receive a discounted rate.
- From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
- From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 27.
- From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
- From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Mar 26.
- From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker
Individual session: $15 registration fee plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor.
Complete series $65 registration fee plus $20 supply fee paid to instructor.
Learn to make quick and easy meals. One of the best ways to rein in the food budget is to cook at home. Meals don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be good. Learn to make tasty, easy, and inexpensive dishes with just a few ingredients. Recipes include tomato-basil soup from scratch, creamed peas and potatoes, easy gravies without the packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, sausage gravy, easy pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes from scratch, powdered milk yogurt, blenderized whole-wheat pancakes and more. Supplies are provided and each session will feature a different menu.
Dinner in an Instant. Would you love to make healthy meals at home, but feel like you don’t have enough time? Instant Pot Meals are what you need. Experienced and novice Instant Pot users will love this fun, educational and interactive class. Whether you use one daily, have one sitting and collecting dust or aren’t sure what the craze is, we’ve got you covered! Join us for a hands-on class where we will prepare and sample some great recipes all made in an Instant Pot. Feel free to bring your Instant Pot with you to class if you have specific questions about your machine and an apron (not required).
Class is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Instructor: Becky Hutchings
Fee: $35 and class is for ages 16+
This class is perfect for new owners, potential owners and especially for those owners who have one but haven’t braved this new adventure just yet. During this class we will be making:
* Pressure Cooker Chicken Lazone, seasoned chicken strips sautéed in butter, pressure cooked until tender, served over pasta in a decadently delicious, rich cream sauce.
* Pressure Cooker Broccoli. Cooking steamed broccoli in an Instant Pot helps preserve nutrients for this deliciously healthy side dish.
* Pressure Cooker Rice Pudding. This is quick, easy-to-make comfort food at its best!
Register early as this class is only open to the first 15.
Google Photos II: Intermediate Google Photos/Albums and Sharing will be 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Instructor: Amy Christopherson
Fee: $20 and class is for ages 12+
Now that you have found and organized your photos on the Google cloud, we will learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Shared albums are a great time-saving tool because they allow others to add the album as well.
How to register
To register for the above classes, go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
