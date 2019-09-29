BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering "Google Photos I" and "Grant Writing 101" community education courses.
“Google Photos I: Intro To Google Photos/Cloud Storage” will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A-24. Instructor is Amy Christopherson. In this workshop for ages 16 and older, learn how to use the free cloud storage that is available through Google Photos. Participants will find, organize and edit the pictures that can be uploaded to the Google cloud site. Bring your phone to work from the app or have a Gmail address to log into a desktop computer. Fee is $20. This course is part of a series. If you sign up for all sequential classes I, II and III, the cost is $50; use registration code XCMP199 C24.
“Grant Writing 101: Finding, Writing, and Winning The Funding You Need,” will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center. The course is for beginning and experienced grant writers. The instructors will cover preparing to write a winning grant proposal, writing grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after your proposal is funded. Time will be available for attendees to ask questions that are specific to them, their organizations, and their funding needs. Instructors Justin Vipperman and Matthew English are full-time grant professionals in the Magic Valley and have more than 20 years of experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations. Cost is $75.
Register for any of these classes at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
