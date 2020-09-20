CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers classes in October

BURLEY – The CSI Mini-Cassia Center will offer the courses "Safe Sitter Babysitter Training," Dehydrating Garden Produce Workshop: Save Water & Energy" and "Google Photos 1: Intro to Google Photos/Cloud Storage" in early October.
The Safe Sitter class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 2 in MC Center A12. Instructor is Adria Masoner. Fee is $40 which include course book and two-year certification card). It is for ages 11-15.
Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job! Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter has to be able to handle whatever situation arises. This course teaches the prospective babysitter how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help; how to diaper change, feed, etc. Please bring a sack lunch.
The Garden Produce workshop will be 1-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, in Room A14. Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker and fee is $35 plus $5 supply fee to instructor. It is for ages 16 and up.
The class will be conducted using demonstration and hands-on activities. Various types of dehydrators will be available to compare. Dehydrated and freeze-dried foods can be sampled. Some produce will be prepared and placed in the dehydrators and in the freeze drier. Topics will include: Using dehydration to preserve foods, methods of dehydration, types of dehydrators to purchase, preparing foods for dehydration, storage and use (rehydration), and freeze-drying foods as a method of dehydrating and comparisons to other dehydration methods. If attendees are interested in dehydrating or freeze drying some of their own produce they should contact Dr. Parker before the class. This will be a two-day course with space limited to the first 20 participants.
The Google Photos class will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Instructor is Amy Christopherson and fee is $20 (it is the first in a series of three classes. If you sign up for the other classes, the entire cost is $50). It is for ages 12 and up.
In this interactive workshop, learn how to use the free cloud storage that is available through Google Photos. In the first session, we will find, organize, and edit the pictures that can be automatically uploaded to the Google Photo Cloud site. Bring your phone or device to work from the App, or have a Gmail address to log into a desktop computer. Using Google Photos can free up space on your phone or computer and make your images more accessible.
Early registration is recommended for all classes. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
