CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers classes in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY – The CSI Mini-Cassia Center will offer the courses "Safe Sitter Babysitter Training," Dehydrating Garden Produce Workshop: Save Water & Energy" and "Google Photos 1: Intro to Google Photos/Cloud Storage" in early October.

The Safe Sitter class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 2 in MC Center A12. Instructor is Adria Masoner. Fee is $40 which include course book and two-year certification card). It is for ages 11-15.

Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job! Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter has to be able to handle whatever situation arises. This course teaches the prospective babysitter how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help; how to diaper change, feed, etc. Please bring a sack lunch.

The Garden Produce workshop will be 1-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, in Room A14. Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker and fee is $35 plus $5 supply fee to instructor. It is for ages 16 and up.