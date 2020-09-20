CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers classes in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY – The CSI Mini-Cassia Center will offer the courses “Safe Sitter Babysitter Training,” Dehydrating Garden Produce Workshop: Save Water & Energy” and “Google Photos 1: Intro to Google Photos/Cloud Storage” in early October.

The Safe Sitter class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 2 in MC Center A12. Instructor is Adria Masoner. Fee is $40 which include course book and two-year certification card). It is for ages 11-15.

Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job! Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Please bring a sack lunch.

The Garden Produce workshop will be 1-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, in Room A14. Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker and fee is $35 plus $5 supply fee to instructor. It is for ages 16 and up.

The class will be conducted using demonstration and hands-on activities.