CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers classes in October

BURLEY – The CSI Mini-Cassia Center will offer the courses “Safe Sitter Babysitter Training,” Dehydrating Garden Produce Workshop: Save Water & Energy” and “Google Photos 1: Intro to Google Photos/Cloud Storage” in early October.
The Safe Sitter class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 2 in MC Center A12. Instructor is Adria Masoner. Fee is $40 which include course book and two-year certification card). It is for ages 11-15.
Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job! Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Please bring a sack lunch.
The Garden Produce workshop will be 1-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, in Room A14. Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker and fee is $35 plus $5 supply fee to instructor. It is for ages 16 and up.
The class will be conducted using demonstration and hands-on activities.
The Google Photos class will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Instructor is Amy Christopherson and fee is $20 (it is the first in a series of three classes. If you sign up for the other classes, the entire cost is $50). It is for ages 12 and up.
In this interactive workshop, learn how to use the free cloud storage that is available through Google Photos.
Early registration is recommended for all classes. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
