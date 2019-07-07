BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia center is offering the enrichment class “Decompress Your Stress through Forest Bathing” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Instructor is Sandra Bosteder and fee is $35 per session.
Want relief from a mind that never turns off? Want peace from all types of stress and anxiety (including ADD, ADHD, PTSD)? Want your body to feel healing by increasing your Natural Killer cells that go after diseased cells?
Nature and Forest Therapy (Forest Bathing) is research-based framework for supporting healing and wellness through immersion in forests and other natural environments. Class members will travel to another location so be prepared to provide your own transportation. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
