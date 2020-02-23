CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers class on healthy meals on budget
0 comments

CSI Mini-Cassia Center offers class on healthy meals on budget

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center will offer the enrichment class "Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget" from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker.

Individual session: $15 registration fee + $5 supply fee paid to instructor

Learn to make “dirt-cheap,” quick and easy meals. One of the best ways to rein in the food budget is to cook at home. Meals don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be good. Learn to make tasty, easy, and inexpensive dishes with just a few ingredients. Recipes include tomato-basil soup from scratch, creamed peas and potatoes, easy gravies without the packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, sausage gravy, easy pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes from scratch, powdered milk yogurt, blenderized whole-wheat pancakes and more. Supplies are provided and each session will feature a different menu. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News