{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A “Safe Sitter Babysitter Training” course for ages 11-15 will be held from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center, Room B-14.

Instructor Adria Masoner will cover the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety and injury prevention, and keeping children entertained. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help, and how to diaper change and feed. Bring a sack lunch.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cost is $40. Register for the class at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments