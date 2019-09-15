The CSI Mini-Cassia Center is offering the enrichment course "Beginning Computers" from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 24-October 3.
Instructor is Tenille Claridge. Fee is $40 and class will be held in CSI Mini-Cassia Center Room A-24
Learn about your computer in an easy-paced, stress-free environment for beginners. Students will work in a hands-on computer lab, discovering the basic components to using a computer. We will learn everything from how to turn your computer on, setting up an e-mail account, navigating the Internet, and the basics of computer software that came pre-installed on your PC. This class will focus on basic vocabulary terms, using plain English, with no intimidating technical language. There is a $5 fee if you need a flash drive for reference materials.
You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
