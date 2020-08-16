CSI M-C Center offers photography class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With safety measures in place for COVID-19, the CSI Mini-Cassia Center will resume its community education enrichment series again for the fall. The first course will feature Drew Nash as the instructor for “Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light.”

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 in M-C Center Room A8.

Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use your digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Learn to capture truly beautiful photos and pick up some tricks of the trade along the way. Participants will need to have a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) or mirrorless camera.

During the class, attendees will learn exposure techniques, autofocus systems, lens selections, white balance controls, fill flash and of course, composition. Students will explore the CSI campus, making images while they apply what they’ve learned. Lastly, Nash will provide critiques of photos and discuss basic post-production work of select student images and answer burning photography questions.

Early registration is strongly recommended for all classes. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call (208) 678-1400.

The class is for 16+ and the fee is $89.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0