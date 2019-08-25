BURLEY "Painting with Watercolors" will be offered at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center from 1-2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from Sept. 4-25.
Instructor is Anna Workman and fee is $85.
Need to sharpen your watercolor painting skills, or just simply want to learn how to paint with watercolors? This 5-week course is for you. If you are a beginner, there will be a set curriculum to help you explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. If you have some experience we will dive deeper into the world of watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and exploring modeling through light and dark values.
Supplies not included. A supply list will be emailed to you upon registration. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
