BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center will offer “Painting With Watercolors” and “Safe Sitter Babysitting Training” enrichment courses.
Painting With Watercolors will be from 1-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, October 2-30 at CSI Mini-Cassia Center Room B-11. Instructor is Anna Workman and fee is $85.
This course will start on Oct. 2. Need to sharpen your watercolor painting skills, or just simply want to learn how to paint with watercolors? This 5-week course is for you. If you are a beginner, there will be a set curriculum to help you explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. If you have some experience we will dive deeper into the world of watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and exploring modeling through light and dark values.
Supplies not included. A supply list will be emailed to you upon registration. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
The Safe Sitter Babysitter Training will be 1:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, September 30 at CSI Mini-Cassia Center Room B-14. Instructor will be Adria Masoner and fee is $40. It is for youth ages 11-15.
Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job. Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter has to be able to handle whatever situation arises.
This course teaches the prospective babysitter how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help; how to diaper change, feed, etc. Please bring a sack dinner. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
