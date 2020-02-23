CSI M-C Center offers Google Photos II
CSI M-C Center offers Google Photos II

BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center will offer the community education class Google Photos II: Intermediate Google Photos/Albums and Sharing from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Instructor is Amy Christopherson.

Fee: $20 and class is for ages 12+

Now that you have found and organized your photos on the Google cloud, we will learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Shared albums are a great time-saving tool because they allow others to add to the album as well.

To register, go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400.

