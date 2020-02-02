BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center is offering the following classes to youth, along with a photo class for youths and adults. Some classes are scheduled to coincide with school district early-out days. The pizza and cookie classes run concurrently. Students will choose one course to attend. Pre-registration is mandatory for all of the early out classes so that instructors can purchase materials.
The Science of PizzaMonday, Feb. 10, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker. Fee: $15. For ages 8+
In this class we will learn about what goes into our favorite pizza and the science it involves. We will be rolling out fresh dough and then we will top our individual pizzas with our favorite toppings. We will enjoy some of our pizza creations in class, and students will take their personalized “take n bake” pizza home to enjoy with their family! Space is limited to 10 participants. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call (208) 678-1400 to register.
The Science
of CookiesMonday, Feb. 10, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Instructor is Dr. Rick Parker. Fee: $15. For ages 8+
Do you like cookies soft and chunky but your friend likes thin and crispy? Did you know there is a way to bake chocolate chip cookies to please everyone? There is a trick – and it’s all about science! Learn the science behind cookie making with Rick Parker, and enjoy some sweet treats! Space is limited to 10 participants so register early! You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call (208) 678-1400 to register.
Google Photos I: Intro to Google Photos/Cloud StorageTuesday, Feb. 11, from 1-3 p.m.
*This is the first in a series of Google Photo courses. If you sign up for sequential classes I, II, III the cost is $50.
MC Center A25. Instructor: Amy Christopherson. For ages 12+
In this interactive workshop, learn how to use the free cloud storage that is available through Google Photos. In the first session, we will find, organize, and edit the pictures that can be automatically uploaded to the Google Photo Cloud site. Bring your phone or device to work from the App, or have a Gmail address to log into a desktop computer. Using Google Photos can free up space on your phone or computer and make your images more accessible. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call (208) 678-1400 to register.
