TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Ultimate Frisbee Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 on the CSI grounds, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

Teams can register on day of the tournament or pre-register at the CSI Recreation Center. Participants must be ages 16 and older. 

For more information, contact CSI Recreation Center Director John Twiss at 208-732-6470.

