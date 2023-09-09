SHOSHONE — Times have changed for College of Southern Idaho’s former head basketball coach Fred Trenkle.

Trenkle, who led the Golden Eagles to win 329 out of 363 games during his 10-year tenure at CSI, doesn’t pace the sidelines of a court anymore. He isn’t concerned with recruiting, running drills, conditioning players, or devising strategies to win.

He now spends his time watching his grandsons excel in sports, but his knowledge, passion and values continue to thrive through the players he impacted.

It’s been 30 years since he left CSI at age 49 to coach at San Diego State, but he remains a legend in Twin Falls.

Passing along the Trenkle playbook

Trenkle, who is retired and lives in his hometown of Shoshone, was named national coach of the year in 1987, the same year he took the Golden Eagles to the NJCAA National Championship.

On his watch, the Golden Eagles won 10 conference championships, played in eight national tournaments, and four times advanced to the Final Four.

Trenkle was inducted into the National Junior College Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996.

“There are so many stories I can tell you,” Trenkle told the Times-News during a recent visit at the Depot Grill in Twin Falls.

He began his coaching career at Wood River High School, where he led the varsity basketball team to three state tournament appearances and earned a state runner-up finish in 1974.

When Trenkle wasn’t on the court he focused on devising ways to improve Wood River athlete’s abilities outside of the regular season.

“I started the first basketball camp in Idaho up in Wood River. We just used the high school, but it was a pretty new building,” Trenkle said. “We brought in like 200 kids. We brought them in and started Monday morning through Saturday and we worked their tail off for $120.

“We gave them a basketball, shorts, a T-shirt and fed them three meals a day. And we were working them from daylight to dark.”

From Wood River, Trenkle took on a few assistant coaching positions and recruiting positions, including scouting for coach Boyd Grant’s 1974 national championship team, the first title team in CSI history.

In 1980, Trenkle took an assistant coaching position at Division I University of Arkansas.

During Trenkle’s time at Arkansas, 6-foot-11 center Joe Kleine transferred over from the University of Notre Dame.

Upon transferring, the Razorbacks were a senior-heavy team. Kleine said he entered as a redshirt freshman not seeing much game time at first. He devoted time practicing on his own or with coaches.

Trenkle was one coach, in particular, who stepped in to help Kleine grow his skills.

“I liked that he was a very simple coach,” Kleine told the Times-News via a phone interview. “I mean he did not make things complicated. And that’s kind of how I viewed basketball.

“I think he was really good at seeing what your strengths were and really developing them and then trying to give you counters. Especially offensively, counters to enhance your strengths.”

Kleine later went on to play on the 1984 U.S. gold medal men’s basketball team and later played in the NBA for 15 years, including the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls championship team.

After the NBA, Kleine used the knowledge Trenkle shared on the court in Arkansas to aid a new generation of athletes. He coached at a Catholic high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, and spent eight years coaching at the University of Arkansas.

“I used those things when I was helping coach,” Kleine said, “really trying not to make things complicated.”

Returning to the Magic Valley

Trenkle eventually made his way back to CSI. He took over as head coach from 1983 to 1993, beginning the Trenkle Era with the Golden Eagles.

Many athletes graced the court for Trenkle, including Joey Johnson, a standout athlete on CSI’s 1987 national championship team.

David Henderson was another standout who came to CSI in 1988 from Los Angeles, where he played at Fairfax High School alongside Chris Mills and Sean Higgins.

The biggest impression left on Henderson was the culture that Trenkle established among the Golden Eagles basketball team.

Players were family, Henderson said. Trenkle and his wife, Juanita, spent significant time ensuring athletes’ grades were satisfactory and they readily welcomed players to their house for dinners.

“You could refer to me as the ‘Black Trenkle,’” Henderson said during a phone interview with the Times-News.

Henderson’s time at CSI also taught him valuable lessons on the court.

“You gotta work at your craft and you gotta believe it,” Henderson said. “(Trenkle) put the confidence in us to do it and that’s by us going through different drills and working hard and mentally preparing ourselves for it.

“I think the thing that really, you know, differentiates him from everybody else is that he believed in what he was doing.”

Above all, Trenkle instilled in his athletes that they shouldn’t limit themselves, and should apply themselves in everything they are doing, Henderson said.

Henderson went on to practice with the Clippers before playing in Europe and Brazil. He spent time alongside Magic Johnson’s All-Star team. And was honored to play a pick-up game of one-on-one with Micheal Jordan.

Henderson left CSI but retained the knowledge and values, carrying them with him today.

Those lessons became valuable to a new generation of athletes after Henderson became a coach himself.

“I had a youth basketball team,” Henderson said. “And I took all those things that I learned from Coach (Trenkle) about working, work ethic and what to do preparing those kids.”

Henderson said he coached players such as Amari Bailey when he was at Oaks Christian before he transferred to Sierra Canyon.

Bailey was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round — 41st overall — of the 2023 NBA draft on July 14.

Henderson also coached Andrew Younan who plays for the University of Portland.

Beginnings of the Trenkle playbook

Trenkle learned the value of hard work from an early age. He lost his father when he was 6 years old.

“We didn’t know him,” Trenkle said, “just pictures and memories.”

His mother worked hard as a waitress in Shoshone to provide for the family, but Trenkle and his brother George were required to start earning money to acquire some of those essential items. He remembered working in his grandparent’s wrecking yard.

“If you wanted a pair of shoes, tennis shoes or basketball shoes, you worked all summer,” he said. “That’s the way I grew up.”

His mother motivated him to join sports as a way to stay out of trouble. Trenkle played baseball, football, track and basketball.

He was a well-rounded athlete participating in a variety of sports and, going from his junior to senior year of high school, Trenkle experienced some significant growth, reaching 6-foot-4.

“I was a pretty good basketball player,” Trenkle said. “I was all-region.”

That was around the time Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton came to CSI. Jerry Meyerhoeffer, who was an assistant at the time, recruited Trenkle from Shoshone High School.

At CSI, Trenkle started to grow as an athlete and also developed a more defined understanding of the game.

It took work, something Trenkle was familiar with.

“There was a kid, Ples Vann, CSI’s first All-American, that was on the team,” Trenkle said. “We were out playing. I went back for the rebound and all of a sudden, I’m laying on the ground.

“And he (Vann) looked down at me and said, ‘You come in here, you better jump. You don’t wait for the rebound.’”

Vann went on to play for Dan Haskin at the University of Texas at El Paso. Coach Haskin led the first primarily black team to the Final Four which inspired the movie ‘Glory Road.’

Trenkle became friends with Haskin later in his coaching career and received a signed ‘Glory Road’ poster from him, that hangs in his house today.

But Trenkle learned that junior college basketball was a different game and he picked up on Coach Sutton’s knowledge.

“We worked really hard to get the best percentage shots for sure. And so, everything was very controlled,” Trenkle said. “It was very detailed to get the very best shot. And it was all relying on defense. The harder you could play it, the better percentage shot you would get because the quicker you would get it.”

The CSI team Trenkle played on finished with a 34-4 record.

“I progressed for two years and got to where I was pretty good,” Trenkle said.

From there, Trenkle transferred from CSI to Idaho State University to finish off his college career. He graduated and entered the next chapter, coaching.

He takes a more relaxed approach when attending games now, whether it’s watching his grandson Braxon Trenkle pitch for the Minico Storm as the team went on to earn a runner-up finish at the 2023 American Legion Single A District C tournament this summer, or following his grandson Caeden Trenkle, who battles in the minor leagues with the Double-A afiliate Midland RockHounds.

Retirement hasn’t removed the memories, impressions and knowledge he created and shared over his accomplished career.

“I haven’t lost a game since I retired,” Trenkle said with a smile.

Fred Trenkle, a coach and mentor Fred Trenkle, a coach and mentor Fred Trenkle, a coach and mentor Fred Trenkle, a coach and mentor Fred Trenkle, a coach and mentor Fred Trenkle, a coach and mentor CSI basketball coaches