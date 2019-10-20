TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho forensics team won first place in the community college sweepstakes at the Northwest Forensics Conference season-opening tournament. There are three conference designated tournaments throughout the year.
The Steve Hunt Classic tournament was held at Lewis and Clark College with open competition among students from two- and four-year schools, both public and private. CSI students earned top marks in speech and debate events and competed against teams including Humboldt, Claremont and Berkley.
The CSI freshman/sophomore team of Bianca Vazquez and Katelyn Sweeney won the junior division of British parliamentary debate. Sweeney also placed third in novice persuasive and earned third speaker overall in parliamentary debate.
Team captain, Brook Seal, advanced to elimination rounds in her novice events, taking fourth place in extemporaneous, sixth in informative, and she was a quarterfinalist in international public debate, earning ninth speaker overall.
You have free articles remaining.
CSI sophomore Maggie Zlatanova earned first place in junior extemporaneous and was the top novice in communication analysis.
Sophomore Manuel Hernandez earned first in novice extemporaneous and placed fifth in novice informative.
Sophomore Kaylee Tegan and freshman Jack Clifford also contributed to the overall team victory, and Clifford earned seventh speaker in novice international public debate.
The next conference tournament is the Mahaffey Memorial in November at Linfield College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.