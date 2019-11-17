TWIN FALLS – The College of Southern Idaho Forensics team took third place in community college sweepstakes at the second Northwest Forensics Conference tournament hosted by Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon.
There are three designated NFC tournaments, and this ranking puts CSI into a head-to-head race with the College of Western Idaho to determine conference champion.
This was the 89th running of the Mahaffey Memorial tournament, one of the oldest and most prestigious forensics competitions in the nation.
Sophomore Manny Hernandez advanced to the final round of novice informative speaking, placing fourth overall. Additionally, freshman Jack Clifford advanced to the quarterfinal debate round in novice division, placing him in the top eight at the tournament.
“These students give up their weekends to do what people fear more than death — public speaking,” Director of Forensics Andy Orr said. “While most college students are sleeping in, these committed individuals are discussing real-world issues. They are building critical thinking skills while continuing the legacy of Forensics at CSI, representing the college with pride. It is wonderful to see their growth and development, and we are proud of their accomplishments.”
The final conference tournament will be held in January at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. For more information about the CSI Forensics team, contact Orr at aorr@csi.edu or 208-732-6776.
