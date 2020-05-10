CSI donates personal protective equipment to South Central Public Health District​

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho recently donated personal protective equipment and other medical supplies such as goggles, gloves, isopropanol and ethanol from various programs across campus and from CSI off-campus centers to the South Central Public Health District.
CSI programs including chemistry/EPIC sciences, biology, registered nursing, licensed practical nursing, dental hygiene, dental assistant, emergency medical services, surgical assistant, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant and the Simulation Lab, along with the Blaine County and Mini-Cassia Centers, all worked together to donate supplies when the health district asked the community for donations. These supplies, typically used in various labs and classrooms at CSI, were no longer needed by students when classes moved to a virtual setting.
“With healthcare agencies in dire need of PPE we thought this would be a great way to help the community,” Joel Peacock, CSI Health Sciences and Human Services Simulation Lab coordinator, said in a statement.
SCPHD noted that all donations from CSI, and the Magic Valley, have gone directly to first responders and healthcare providers who have no other way to protect themselves.
CSI’s Blaine County Center certified nursing assistant program donated masks and gowns to Blaine County first responders and St. Luke’s Wood River.
“We are incredibly grateful for our first responders and healthcare staff in the Blaine County community and we are happy to be have been able to support community partners,” CSI Blaine County Center Director Hallie Star said.
“With donations received from Magic Valley community members, the health district has already been able to fill nearly 40 resource request orders,” said Nelson Long, SCPHD planner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!