CSI donates personal protective equipment to South Central Public Health District​

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho recently donated personal protective equipment and other medical supplies such as goggles, gloves, isopropanol and ethanol from various programs across campus and from CSI off-campus centers to the South Central Public Health District.

CSI programs including chemistry/EPIC sciences, biology, registered nursing, licensed practical nursing, dental hygiene, dental assistant, emergency medical services, surgical assistant, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant and the Simulation Lab, along with the Blaine County and Mini-Cassia Centers, all worked together to donate supplies when the health district asked the community for donations. These supplies, typically used in various labs and classrooms at CSI, were no longer needed by students when classes moved to a virtual setting.

“With healthcare agencies in dire need of PPE we thought this would be a great way to help the community,” Joel Peacock, CSI Health Sciences and Human Services Simulation Lab coordinator, said in a statement.

SCPHD noted that all donations from CSI, and the Magic Valley, have gone directly to first responders and healthcare providers who have no other way to protect themselves.