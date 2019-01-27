TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho dental hygiene program’s senior students competed in an informative research poster session on a state level at the Idaho Dental Hygienists’ Association conference.
Students designed and developed posters to present at the conference. Each presentation was evaluated, and many students received awards.
CSI students McKelle Leavitt and Aimee Sharp won first place with the poster “Laser Therapy in the Management of Aphthous Ulcers.” Bailey Criddle and Alyssa Muir won second place with “TMD, Migraines and Headaches. These titles also included cash prizes. Sharp wrote a piece for the student scholarship and was awarded $1,500.
Other presentations included Alicia George and Jingjing Qian with “RDH on the Front Lines of HPV,” Stephanie Ratto and Sandra Ceja with “What’s Eating Your Teeth,” and Alishea Miller and Hailey Darrington with “Caring for Clients who Consume Cannabis.”
More information: Cindy Harding, CSI director of dental hygiene, at 208-732-6722 or charding@csi.edu.
