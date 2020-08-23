CSI Communtiy Ed offers Aviation Ground School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The CSI Community Education Center will be offering “Private Pilot / Drone Aviation Ground School” from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays, September 9 – November 18. The class will meet in Shields 109 on the CSI campus. Cost of the class is $250.

Other classes being offered by the center include “Canning” and “Qi Gong.”

Aspiring aircraft and drone pilots will take their world to new heights with this 33-hour class that covers the concepts and practical applications to prepare them to take the FAA written exam for their private pilot certificate. Students will learn basic aerodynamics, aircraft performance, power plant systems, airspace categories, flight instruments, meteorology, weight and balance, airborne emergencies, Federal Aviation Regulations, navigation and flight physiology.

The class fee includes course book, FAR’s, AIM, Private Pilot test guidebook, plotter, mechanical flight computer and chart, and certificate at the end of the completed course. Registration is open to anyone 15 years old and above. Instructors are Precision Aviation Staff holding instructor ratings CFI, CFII & MEI.

Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6442. Class size is limited so early registration is suggested.

