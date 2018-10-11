TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Yes, You Can Write a Book in an Afternoon” from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 in Shields 103 on the CSI campus. The registration fee is $67, plus $15 paid to the instructor for supplies.
Learn how to create an e-book for your expertise in one afternoon. In four hours, you will have dialed in the power-topic, organized the wealth of information you have and brought together an e-book of inspiration for others in your field. By the end of class, you will have a draft ready for editing and eventual publication. Additional resources will be offered to help bring the book to completion and publication on Amazon.
Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been published in books and articles, has spoken at national writing conferences, served as a board member on various national conference committees and coached private clients in writing.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. Call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
