TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “DIY Woodworking Projects: Custom Plaques with Antique Finishing” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through March 13, in Canyon 133 on the CSI campus. The cost of the class is $80 plus a $22 supply fee paid to the instructor.
Students will learn how to use different pieces of wood shop equipment safely. They will choose one of five custom sign design projects and learn how to build frames and distress them by using chisels, scrapers and worm holing. Additional activities will include staining, painting, chalk-painting, glazing and using various finishes. Students will leave class with a new skill set and a one-of-a-kind sign to take home.
Instructor Jessica Larson teaches in the CSI cabinetmaking program.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
