TWIN FALLS —The CSI Community Education Center is offering “Ladies 60 Years and Beyond” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at 590 Addison Ave., Twin Falls.

This class is for ladies 60 and older who want to learn how make-up and skin-care change with age. Instructor Morgan Jeno will show students the tricks of the trade and cover dos and don’ts. A demonstration will begin the class, with a hands-on session afterward. Refreshments will be provided.

The registration fee is $60. To register or for more information, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.

Students will receive a list of what to bring to class after they register.

