TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer a Shotokan Karate class from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 28 through Jan. 13, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays in the CSI Recreation Center.
The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (younger students may be accepted with instructor approval). Participants may register for the class at any time and begin at any time during the semester
Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Clark fought for the USA Team in France in 2014 and in Switzerland in 2017.
Karate helps to develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness and mental strength while gaining valuable social skills. Shotokan Karate of America has been teaching traditional karate in the U.S. since 1955. SKA was founded by Tsutomu Ohshima who was one of Master Funakoshi’s last direct pupils, studying under him while attending Waseda University in Tokyo. Ohshima granted Clark permission to instruct SKA in Twin Falls in 2011.
The fee is $80, plus a $25 gi rental is available from the instructor. Karate family discounts are available, and those interested may contact Diane at 208-732-6442 for information.
To register, go to csi.edu/communityed, visit the CSI Community Education Center or call 208-732-6442.
