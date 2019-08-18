TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer judo classes during the fall semester. The classes will be instructed by Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling.
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way,” for ages 8 and older, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Dec. 14, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Participants will learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of judo. Opportunities will include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Students may begin at any time during the semester. The cost is $70, plus a $20 uniform rental fee.
“Advanced Judo” will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Dec. 14, and at 9 a.m. Saturdays in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. The course is designed for judo students interested in self-defense, recreational activity, competition, and rank advancement up to fifth-degree black belt. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity is available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, judo uniform (gi), and United States Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Students may begin at any time during the semester with the head instructor’s permission. The cost is $80, plus a $20 gi rental fee.
To register, go to csi.edu/communityed, visit the CSI Community Education Center or call 208-732-6442.
