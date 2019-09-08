{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer two improv classes from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17 through Nov. 5, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, rooms 119 and 137.

In “Improv I,” participants will learn the fundamentals of improv through simple and fun games. They will work on accepting suggestions and trusting their instincts. No prior experience in theater or improv is required. The cost of the class is $90.

“Improv II” is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience Students can fine-tune fundamentals learned in “Improv I” while learning how to focus on scene work, find the “game” and establish an emotional connection to character and ensemble. The cost of the class is $90.

Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who are veterans of the Chicago/Los Angeles improv scenes and have both taught the art of improvisation and sketch comedy at Improv Olympic and the Second City for more than 15 years.

To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.

