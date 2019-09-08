TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer two improv classes from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17 through Nov. 5, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, rooms 119 and 137.
In “Improv I,” participants will learn the fundamentals of improv through simple and fun games. They will work on accepting suggestions and trusting their instincts. No prior experience in theater or improv is required. The cost of the class is $90.
“Improv II” is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience Students can fine-tune fundamentals learned in “Improv I” while learning how to focus on scene work, find the “game” and establish an emotional connection to character and ensemble. The cost of the class is $90.
You have free articles remaining.
Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who are veterans of the Chicago/Los Angeles improv scenes and have both taught the art of improvisation and sketch comedy at Improv Olympic and the Second City for more than 15 years.
To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.