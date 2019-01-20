TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer two improv classes from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through April 2 in Shields 107 and 108 on the CSI campus. The cost of the classes is $90 each.
"Improv I": Through simple but fun games, students will learn the fundamentals of improv which help with everything from team building to interpersonal relationships. Students will work on saying "Yes" to life's curveballs, accepting suggestions and trusting their instincts. No prior experience is required.
"Improv II": Students can fine-tune fundamentals learned in "Improv I" while learning how to focus on scene work, find the “game” and establish an emotional connection to character and ensemble. It is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience.
Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors/improvisers/teachers who are both veterans of the Chicago/Los Angeles improv scenes and have both taught the art of improvisation and sketch comedy at Improv Olympic and the Second City for over 15 years.
To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
