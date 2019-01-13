TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Hatha Yoga” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 30 through April 24 in Recreation Center 231 A on the CSI Campus. The cost is $99.
The promise of yoga postures includes balance, strength, flexibility and the ability to calm the mind. This class is intended for people of any age who are new to yoga or have had yoga in the past but want to refresh the basics. Students are encouraged to come with an empty stomach, loose clothing, bare feet and the desire to learn something new. You may bring your own yoga mat, or one will be provided.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
