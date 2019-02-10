TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Conversational Spanish” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays Feb. 20 through May 15 in Shields 105 on the CSI campus. The cost is $120.
If you want to converse with Spanish-speaking friends or colleagues or learn basic language skills for travel to Spanish-speaking countries, this class will help you learn common phrases by conversing with others about everyday interests. In addition, the instructor will cover a little about Hispanic culture.
Instructor Anna Trellis is a bilingual Hispanic who has a master’s degree in bilingual education. She advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI.
