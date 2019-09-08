TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Conversational Spanish” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 through Dec. 11, in the CSI Shields Building, room 105. The cost is $120.
The course is for beginners or those needing a refresher course in basic conversational Spanish. Students will learn common phrases by conversing with others. In addition, the instructor will discuss Hispanic culture.
You have free articles remaining.
Instructor Anna Trellis has a master’s in bilingual education. She advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI.
To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.