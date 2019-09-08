{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Conversational Spanish” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 through Dec. 11, in the CSI Shields Building, room 105. The cost is $120.

The course is for beginners or those needing a refresher course in basic conversational Spanish. Students will learn common phrases by conversing with others. In addition, the instructor will discuss Hispanic culture.

Instructor Anna Trellis has a master’s in bilingual education. She advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI.

To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.

