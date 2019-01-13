TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer several classes that start this month.
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way” for ages 8 and older will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 15 through May 9, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. The class is taught by Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of Judo. Opportunities include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Cost is $70, plus $20 rental fee.
“Advanced Judo,” with instructors Matsuoka and Easterling, will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 15 through May 9, and 9 a.m. Saturdays, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, Judo Gi (uniform), and U.S. Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Cost is $80, plus $20 rental fee.
“Karate” classes will be held at 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 16 through May 29, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The classes are for adults and youth 14 and older. Instructor Jesse Clark, a third degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee.
“Woodworking” classes will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 to March 26, at the CSI Canyon building, room 133. Instructed by Ken Triplett, CSI’s cabinetmaking and woodworking instructor. Beginning to moderate level woodworkers are welcome. Each student will design and build a project, along with learning safety practices and machinery use. Cost is $150, plus supply fee paid to the instructor.
“Cartooning II” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 24 to March 14, in CSI’s Hepworth building, room 135. Use cartooning to tell stories or convey humor through images. Intermediate skills suggested but beginners are also welcome. Retired CSI art professor and artist Mike Youngman covers drawing skills, creative humor, design dynamics, comic types and refinements. Bring a sketch pad, no. 2 pencil, ruler, fine-point sharpies, and eraser. Colored pencils and pastels are optional. Fee is $70.
“Studio Pottery” will be at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 to April 25, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Instructor Sheryl West has been making ceramics with her husband for more than 30 years in their Jerome studio. She has been teaching ceramics classes at CSI for 20 years. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay.
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 to April 25, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, methods of metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Welding helmets, safety glasses, and ear plugs are available. Fee is $220.
“Ballroom Dance” classes will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 21, in CSI’s Gym 304. Learn beginning dance figures and technique for the waltz and foxtrot. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance for several years. Fee is $90 for couples.
Students can register or learn more about these or other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6442.
