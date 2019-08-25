TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer several classes that start in September on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave.
Country Swing classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3 through Sept. 24, in CSI’s Gym 304. The class will focus on the basics of swing, two-step and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Cost is $90 for couples.
Dog obedience classes will be held at 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 4 through Sept. 30, on the Expo Center lawn on the CSI campus. Participants will learn how to teach their dogs in a fun format. Through positive reinforcement and behavior modification, they will socialize and train their dog in basic obedience and beginning agility training. The class is taught by Donna Stalley, a licensed clinical counselor with 30 years of experience as a dog obedience instructor. In case of bad weather, the class will move to an adjacent indoor location. Cost is $75.
WordPress classes will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4 through Sept. 25, in CSI’s Shields Building’s room 101. Participants will learn how to create websites without any coding. In the lessons, students will find out how to use WordPress to create pages and posts, add images and videos, change a site’s look, include user-friendly features and use WordPress design themes. By the end of the course, they will use WordPress to create a personal, business or organizational website and also gain knowledge for creating a blog within the website. The course includes a free, no obligation GoDaddy hosting account for two months. Instructor Sandy March has more than 30 years in multiple information technology areas. Cost is $129.
Qi Gong classes will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 4 through Sept. 25, in the CSI Fine Arts’ room 137. Instructor is Cathy Wilson. Qi Gong is a Chinese exercise often taught along with Tai Chi, but it differs from Tai Chi by repeating movements instead of doing a long form with many differing poses. Participants will do slow physical exercises with stretching and abdominal breathing techniques. They will practice standing forms, the Golden Qi Ball, Eight Brocades or Three Hearts Nine Gates, and healing sounds combined with movement. Cost is $60.
“Grant Writing 101: Finding, Writing, and Winning the Funding You Need” course will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in the CSI Shields Building’s room 102. The course is focused on enhancing the skill set of beginning and experienced grant writers. The instructors will cover preparing to write a winning grant proposal, writing grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after a proposal is funded. Instructors Justin Vipperman and Matthew English are full-time grant professionals in the Magic Valley and have more than 20 years of experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations. Cost is $60.
Registration is available for these and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center or by calling 208-732-6442.
