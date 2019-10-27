{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center is offering “Traditional Native American Beadworking: Prayer Feather I” classes from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, in the Shields Building, Room 113, on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave.

Students will learn basic feather work, peyote or wrap beading techniques, braiding, and personal uses of painted imitation eagle feather.

An original Native prayer will also be provided. They will be introduced to beading tools and different types of materials. Bring small containers for beads, small sharp sewing scissors, and magnification glasses if needed.

The fee is $35, plus $10 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register for this class or others at csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.

All students and friends are invited to a free Winter Solstice Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Banbury Hot Springs, 1128 Banbury Road, off U.S. Highway 30 near Buhl.

There is also a potluck for renewal feast. The events are supported by Snake River Wellbriety Circle in conjunction with CSI, Crisis Center Magic Valley and Banbury Hot Springs. For more information, contact Lori at Banbury’s, 208-543-4098, in December.

