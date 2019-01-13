Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Ballroom Dance” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 31 through Feb. 21. The class will meet in Gym 304 on the CSI campus. The cost is $90 for couples.

Ballroom dance has enjoyed a revival in recent years and is now one of the most popular dance styles around. If you love its grace, variety and active social element, this adult ballroom class is for you. You will learn beginning figures and technique for the Waltz and the Foxtrot.

To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.

