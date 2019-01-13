TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Ballroom Dance” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 31 through Feb. 21. The class will meet in Gym 304 on the CSI campus. The cost is $90 for couples.
Ballroom dance has enjoyed a revival in recent years and is now one of the most popular dance styles around. If you love its grace, variety and active social element, this adult ballroom class is for you. You will learn beginning figures and technique for the Waltz and the Foxtrot.
To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.