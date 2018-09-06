TWIN FALLS — Curious about the language of astrology? Get introduced to the meaning of its signs, planets and symbols through the College of Southern Idaho Community Education class “Basic Astrology for the Curious.” It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at 590 Addison Ave., Twin Falls. Refreshments will be provided.
Cost of the class is $60. Students will need to provide the date, place, and time of their birth prior to the class start date in order to receive their personal chart.
Instructor Morgan Jeno is a certified Hatha Yoga instructor. She was privileged to study directly under the Indian Yogi B.K.S. Iyengar. Jeno is also a licensed massage therapist, having graduated from the New Mexico Academy of Advanced Healing Arts.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested.
To register or for more information, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
