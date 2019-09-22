{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center will offer “DIY Woodworking Projects: Custom Plaques with Antique Finishing” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Nov. 6, in the Canyon Building, Room 133, on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave.

Students will start with a slab of wood and transform it into something special using different antiquing and distressing techniques. Participants will learn to use wood-shop equipment safely. They will choose one of five custom sign design projects and complete their sign by learning to build frames and distress, stain, paint, glaze and use various finishes.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The class will be taught by Jessica Larson, a CSI instructor in the cabinetmaking program.

Cost of the class is $80, plus a $22 supply fee paid to the instructor. To register, go to csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments