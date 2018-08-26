TWIN FALLS – The CSI Community Education Center will be offering “Ladies Enhanced Concealed Weapons Training” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, September 15 and 22. The class will meet at the Twin Falls County Office Classroom and Range, and the instructor is Sergeant Rick Beem. Cost of the class is $50.
This is a course for ladies interested in a comprehensive overview of the responsibilities and issues in carrying a concealed weapon. Topics include Idaho law, firearms safety, marksmanship, defense shooting, awareness, ballistic consideration, use of force issues, legal process, your actions pre- and post-incident, and firearm qualification. During the first class, students will be out on the range to become familiar with their firearm and gain experience with handling. This day will also be good for those ladies that already have their license but want more experience with handling and firing. There will be some extra firearms for those ladies that have not yet purchased a firearm. The second class day will feature four hours of classroom time and four more hours shooting at the range to prepare to obtain an Enhanced Concealed Weapons License.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6442. Class size is limited so early registration is suggested.
