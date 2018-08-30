TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will offer two Saturday classes on learning to play the ukulele, taught by Cindy Sue Bezas who has been teaching music for more than 20 years.
“Ukulele Made Easy-Level 1” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 and costs $27 + $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Students will be given the proper foundation of ukulele playing and will walk away having learned how to strum and sing five ukulele songs.
“Ukulele Made Easy-Level 2” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 and costs $37 + $15 paid to the instructor for materials, unless purchased in Level 1. Students will gain ten more songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences and five strum patterns.
Classes will take place in Fine Arts 164, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Students will need to bring their own ukuleles.
To register or for more information, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
