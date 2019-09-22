{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Retire with Confidence: Your Roadmap to Financial Freedom” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10 and 17, in the Shields Building, Room 107, on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave.

Topics will include how to create a retirement plan, Social Security, pension options, income investing, annuities, other income generating assets and budgeting for the retiree, investing in retirement, a plan for health care, tax strategies for retirement, and estate planning.

Instructor Brian J Scott, CRPC, a Magic Valley native, is the owner and founder of Elevánt Wealth.

Cost of the class is $49, which includes one guest at no charge. To register, go to csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.

