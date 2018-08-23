TWIN FALLS – The CSI Community Education Center will be offering “Intro to Welding and Metal Art” from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday nights from Sept. 13-Dec. 6. The class will meet in Desert 105 on the CSI campus. Cost of the class is $220.
This course is intended for those who wish to explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding to create a metal piece that will become something beautiful and durable or for those who just want to brush up on their skills and work on a specific project or art piece. During this hands-on course, students will be introduced to shop safety, two welding processes (arc welding and mig welding), grinding, different methods of metal cutting (plasma, oxy/fuel torch, cold saw, and disk cutting), and a variety of metal coloring techniques (paint, chemical, heat coloring) to create a finished project to take home at the end of the 20+ hours. Students need to come dressed in clothes appropriate for welding such as jeans, leather shoes/boots, and long-sleeved shirts of canvas or cotton. Welding helmets, safety glasses, ear plugs, respirators, leather jackets, and gloves will be loaned to students if needed. The class is limited to 10 people and normally fills – early registration is suggested.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6442.
