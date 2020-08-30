CSI Community Ed offers lineup of classes

TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center is offering “Computers for Seniors” from 2 – 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14—28.
Other classes being offered in the near future are “Conversational Spanish,” “Kayak Tours of Chinese Settlements” and “Country Swing.”
The “Computers for Seniors” class will meet in Canyon 101 on the CSI Campus, and the instructor is CSI computer instructor Marcus Carpenter. The registration fee is $60.
Is it time to finally learn the basic functions of a computer? How does it work? In this class, you will learn how to navigate your computer and use it effectively. Learn about the internet and how to surf the web (did you know you can do your grocery shopping online?)! Learn about security and how to protect your information. Learn how to set up free email and use it. Note: This is a beginning computer class for people with limited skills who are not familiar with computers. More advanced classes can be offered later in the session if you want to build on this knowledge.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6288 Class size is limited so early registration is suggested.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!