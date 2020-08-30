CSI Community Ed offers lineup of classes

Is it time to finally learn the basic functions of a computer? How does it work? In this class, you will learn how to navigate your computer and use it effectively. Learn about the internet and how to surf the web (did you know you can do your grocery shopping online?)! Learn about security and how to protect your information. Learn how to set up free email and use it. Note: This is a beginning computer class for people with limited skills who are not familiar with computers. More advanced classes can be offered later in the session if you want to build on this knowledge.