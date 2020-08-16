CSI Community Ed offers karate class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center is offering a karate class in the Fall 2020 semester for adults and youth 14 and up (although younger students may be taken with instructor approval). Classes are ongoing and will take place from Aug. 31 – Jan. 16 although students may register at any time. Instructor Jesse Clark, sandan (third degree black belt), is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Clark fought for the USA Team in France in 2014 and in Switzerland in 2017. Learn more at twinfalls.ska.org.

The class meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6—8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 – 11 a.m. in CSI Rec Center 236. Karate is an excellent way to help develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength while gaining valuable social skills. Shotokan Karate of America (SKA) has been teaching traditional Karate in the USA since 1955. SKA was founded by Tsutomu Ohshima who was one of Master Funakoshi’s last direct pupils, studying under him while attending Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan. Ohshima granted Clark permission to instruct SKA in Twin Falls in 2011. Students may begin this class at any time during the semester. The registration fee is $80.

There is a family discount available. After two sign-ups from the same family, each additional member only $20. If your family qualifies and is interested, please contact Camille at 208-732-6288.

Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6288.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0