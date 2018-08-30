TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will offer “Improv I” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Nov. 6, in Fine Arts 119, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Cost of the class is $90.
The course is a high-energy workshop for anyone wanting to learn how to think quicker on their feet and meet new friends. Through simple games, students will learn the fundamentals of improv. Lessons will be about saying “yes” to life’s curve balls, accepting suggestions and trusting your instincts.
“Improv I” lasts for 2½ hours per week. No prior experience in theater or improv is required.
Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors/improvisers/teachers who are both veterans of the Chicago/Los Angeles improv scene. They have both taught improvisation and sketch comedy at Improv Olympic and Second City for over 15 years.
To register or for more information, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
