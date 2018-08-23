TWIN FALLS – The CSI Community Education Center is offering three Saturday historical tours led by historian Ron James this fall. “Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements” will run September 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Explorers and Early Settlers” will run September 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and “Minidoka Internment Camp Tour” will run September 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The tours cost $30 each.
In “Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements,” kayakers will join Ron for a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. This tour will give participants an opportunity to experience the history, traditions, and heritage of the Chinese gold miners who occupied placer gold claims in the Snake River Canyon between 1871 and 1880. Participants will need to bring their own kayak or canoe, lunch, water, and whatever else they find essential for their short-term survival or enjoyment. This tour will start at the Twin Falls boat dock and go upriver for about 1½ mile to the site. It will require good paddling skills. The tour is dependent upon water levels.
In “Explorers and Early Settlers,” students will visit the Caldron Linn site located near the Milner Dam, walk the Oregon Trail and Milner Nature Trails, and tour the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite. This tour will provide participants with an overview of the Astorian fur traders, including Wilson Price Hunt and Robert Stuart, who were the first Euroamericans to explore and document southern Idaho. The Astorians established the first permanent American settlements in the Pacific NW and discovered the route that would later become the Oregon Trail. Their adventures (and misadventures) are some of the most exciting, dramatic, and tragic to take place in the history of the Old West. Plan on this tour being a full day and bring a lunch. The class will start in front of the CSI Security Building and then organize a caravan to Milner.
In the “Minidoka Internment Camp Tour,” students will tour the Minidoka National Historic Site in Jerome County, site of a WWII Japanese-American concentration camp and relocation center. The Pearl Harbor attack intensified existing hostility towards Japanese Americans. As wartime hysteria mounted, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, forcing over 120,000 West Coast persons of Japanese ancestry (Nikkei) to leave their homes, jobs, and lives behind and move to one of 10 relocation centers. The class will start in front of the CSI Security Building and then organize a caravan to Milner.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6442.
