Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Personal Prayer Hand Drum” classes with instructor Russ Howell, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 12 and 13 at the CSI Shields Building, room 201. Registration deadline is Thursday. 

In the hands-on class, participants will construct a 15-inch traditional-style hand drum from elk raw hide and wood frame kits, and learn how to respectfully decorate the drum and construct a drum stick. In the third class, participants will learn about the respectful treatment of the drum, smudge, and to dedicate it.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The cost is $150 and includes materials. Tools will be provided by the instructor.

Register for the class at www.csi.edu/communityed or call 208-732-6442.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments