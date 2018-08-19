TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Personal Prayer Hand Drum” classes with instructor Russ Howell, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 12 and 13 at the CSI Shields Building, room 201. Registration deadline is Thursday.
In the hands-on class, participants will construct a 15-inch traditional-style hand drum from elk raw hide and wood frame kits, and learn how to respectfully decorate the drum and construct a drum stick. In the third class, participants will learn about the respectful treatment of the drum, smudge, and to dedicate it.
The cost is $150 and includes materials. Tools will be provided by the instructor.
Register for the class at www.csi.edu/communityed or call 208-732-6442.
