CSI Community Ed offers grant writing class

The CSI Community Education Center will be offering “Grant Writing 101: Finding, Writing, and Winning the Funding You Need” on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Shields 102 on the CSI campus. The instructor is Justin Vipperman. Cost of the class is $60.
This one-day, three-hour course is focused on enhancing the skill set of both beginning and experienced grant writers. During the course, the instructors will cover finding and preparing to write a winning grant proposal, writing grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after a proposal is funded. Attendees will walk away with answers to questions like these: “Where can I find money for myself, my company, or my organization?”, “How does the grant process really work?”, and “What can grant money be used for and what are the grant funders really looking for?”. Additionally, a significant portion of the time will be available for attendees to ask and receive answers to questions that are specific to them, their organizations, and their funding needs.
Instructor Justin Vipperman brings an extensive history of more than 20 years’ experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. He is currently employed as full-time grant professionals in the Magic Valley Community.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6442.
