TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer the following classes on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave.
“Hand Drum Making” will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, in the Fine Arts Center, Room 137. Instructor is Russ Howell.
Participants will make and decorate a 15-inch traditional Native American hand drum from elk rawhide and wood frame kits.
They will learn how to care for their drum, construct a drum stick, and also the respectful treatment of their drum and to dedicate it. The cost is $150, which includes all materials. Tools will be provided by the instructor.
“The Art of Swedish Weaving” will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 to 21 in the CSI Shields Building, Room 102. As a form of embroidery, students can learn this needlecraft during the class sessions and have a project to take home. The materials used in this art are simple: monk’s cloth, yarn or cotton thread, and a blunt needle. The fee is $25, plus $15 for supplies paid to the instructor.
Register for these classes at csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
