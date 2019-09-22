TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center will offer “Basic Drawing Skills” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through Oct. 29, in the Hepworth Building, Room 135, on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave. Cost of the class is $80. Instructor is Karen Fothergill.
The basic drawing class is designed for the beginner drawer or hobbyist who want to learn techniques behind lifelike drawings. Subjects will include still-life objects, shading, figure and facial proportion, animals and landscapes.
You have free articles remaining.
Bring these supplies to class: 11-by-14-inch sketchbook, a graphite drawing pencil, and a gum or pink pearl eraser.
To register, go to csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.