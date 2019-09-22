{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s Community Education Center will offer “Basic Drawing Skills” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through Oct. 29, in the Hepworth Building, Room 135, on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave. Cost of the class is $80. Instructor is Karen Fothergill.

The basic drawing class is designed for the beginner drawer or hobbyist who want to learn techniques behind lifelike drawings. Subjects will include still-life objects, shading, figure and facial proportion, animals and landscapes.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Bring these supplies to class: 11-by-14-inch sketchbook, a graphite drawing pencil, and a gum or pink pearl eraser.

To register, go to csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments