CSI Community Ed offers dog obedience course

The CSI Community Education Center will offer “Dog Obedience” from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, September 9—30. The class will meet on the Expo Center Lawn on the CSI campus. Cost of the class is $75.

In this class, students will learn how to teach their faithful dog in an exciting and fun format.

Through positive reinforcement and behavior modification, students will socialize and train their dog in basic obedience and beginning agility training. Goals of this class include better mannered and socialized dogs and more educated and empowered owners.

This class is taught by Donna Stalley, a licensed clinical counselor with 30 years of experience as a dog obedience instructor. Class will be held outdoors near the Expo Center Lawn – but will move to an adjacent indoor location in cases of bad weather.

Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling (208) 732-6442.

