TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will offer a dog obedience course from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 15 to May 8, on the Expo Center lawn on the College of Southern Idaho campus.

Participants will learn how to teach their dogs in a fun format. Through positive reinforcement and behavior modification, students will socialize and train their dogs in basic obedience and beginning agility training. 

The class is taught by Donna Stalley, a licensed clinical counselor with 30 years of experience as a dog obedience instructor.

In case of bad weather, the class will move to an adjacent indoor location.

Cost of the class is $75. Registration is available at csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center or by calling 208-732-6442.

